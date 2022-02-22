Chinese Navy supplies 550t fresh water to Tonga

BEIJING, Feb. 22 -- Recently, the Chinese naval vessels delivering relief supplies to Tonga began to supply fresh water after finishing the unloading of large cargos such as prefab houses and tractors.

The water supplied, with a total amount of more than 550 tons, came from the reserve of the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) for its own use.

Prior to the operation, sailors onboard the ship Wuzhishan conducted a comprehensive inspection on the valves and pipelines, calculated the supply volume of each freshwater tank, and adjusted the outlet pressure of water pumps to ensure the smooth operation.

The Tongan side dispatched two water tankers to receive fresh water at the wharf and then delivered it to the residential area.