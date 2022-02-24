China to hold 7th Great Wall International Military Medicine Forum: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 24 -- According to Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), the Chinese military will hold the 7th Great Wall International Military Medicine Forum (GWIMMF) in Beijing from March 24 to 27.

Tan made the announcement at a regular MND press conference on Thursday. He said that the forum will focus on dealing with new challenges and missions faced by military health personnel in the modern military transformation, and include five online/offline sub-forums, namely, Frontline Medical Treatment on Battlefield, Construction of Mobile Medical Service Force, Medical Support in Special Situations, New Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, and International Emergency Disaster Relief. Military medical experts from more than 10 countries including Russia, Serbia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, and Cambodia, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) , have been invited to attend the event.