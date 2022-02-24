China participates in HADR training of Exercise Cobra Gold 2022: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 24 -- The Chinese military personnel had participated in the humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) training exercises, as part of the Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 held in Thailand, via video link from February 18 to 20, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.

He said that the Chinese military personnel took part in the HADR Table Top Exercise (HADR-TTX) on international disaster response and civil-military coordination in the context of epidemic situation via video link, and exchanged views with other participants on the early warning mechanism for disaster relief.