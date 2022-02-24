Asia Pacific not arena for zero-sum game：Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 24 - "What the US report says about China's Taiwan region is a gross interference in China's internal affairs and violation of the one-China principle and the basic norms governing international relations. We are firmly opposed to that," said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular media briefing when asked to comment on the US recent "Indo-Pacific Strategy Report", which claimed that the Indo-Pacific region faces mounting challenges, particularly from China, and the US will strive to support Taiwan's so-called self-defense capabilities.

Snr. Col. Tan said the US report hypes up foreign threats, and tries to form exclusive cliques, yet claims to promote regional freedom, openness, prosperity and security. It is void of any logic or reason, and the so-called commitments and visions it fabricates out of the outdated Cold War mentality and confrontational concept are far from convincing. Once stripped of its veneer, the report in essence shouts only one message – containing the development of other countries and preserving America's hegemony.

Defense Spokesperson Tan stressed that diversity and inclusiveness are the cornerstones of prosperity and development in the Asia Pacific region. People of Asian Pacific countries look forward to an open and inclusive environment rather than a narrow and isolated one. It is peremptory and ignorant to think that one can single-handedly shape or change the Asia-Pacific region by force to seek self-interests.

"We urge the relevant country to embrace the contemporary trend of peaceful development and win-win cooperation, live up to the historical responsibility for advancing regional peace, stability and prosperity, making the Asia Pacific the source of motivation for mutually beneficial collaboration rather than an arena of a zero-sum game," he stated.

The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and brooks no external meddling. The US side is urged to fully realize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, and stop playing fire on it and interfering in China's internal affairs, reiterated the spokesperson.