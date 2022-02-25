Chinese Navy completes delivering disaster relief supplies to Tonga

NUKU'ALOFA, Feb. 25 -- Amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan and comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu attached to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy departed from the port of Nuku'alofa on the morning of February 23, 2022, after delivering disaster relief supplies to Tonga. Tongan government officials, staff of the Chinese Embassy in Tonga and overseas Chinese representatives came to the pier to see off the ships.

The second batch of disaster-relief supplies provided by Chinese government, weighting 1,400 tons in total, included prefab houses, tractors, electric generators, pumps, water purifiers, emergency food and medical equipment.