BEIJING, Feb. 25 -- The 12th China-EU dialogue on defense and security policy was held via video link on February 25.

The leaders from the Office for International Military Cooperation under China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and the Common Security and Defence Policy and Crisis Response department under the European External Action Service (EEAS) co-chaired the dialogue.

Both sides exchanged views on China-EU defense cooperation, regional security situation and issues of common concern.