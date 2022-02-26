Chinese military slams US warship transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Feb. 26 -- "The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG-114) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on February 26 and hyped it up. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent its forces to track and monitor the US warship’s passage in the whole course," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement released on Saturday.

"It is hypocritical and futile for the US to conduct this provocative action in an attempt to bolster the 'Taiwan independence' forces by making some gestures," stressed the spokesperson, adding that troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are on high alert at all times and ready to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability.