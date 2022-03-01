Xi tells young officials to have strong faith, work hard

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of a training program of young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged young officials to strengthen their ideals and convictions, develop and put into practice a right perspective on their performance, and work hard for the causes of the Party and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of a training program for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

STRONG FAITH IN MARXISM

Xi said that it is vital for young officials to carry on the firm faith in Marxism and strive for the ideals of communism and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"It is a lifelong endeavor, rather than an attempt for a while, to consolidate one's ideals and convictions," he said.

He urged them to rigorously abide by Party discipline and the law, and to protect their integrity from corruption in every detail of their life and work.

Party officials were told to take a sober and firm stance on major issues of principle, particularly those of political principle, and exercise their power justly, lawfully, honestly, and for the good of the people. They should have a "clean circle" of social interactions and friends, live a healthy and simple life and discipline their relatives.

FOR PEOPLE'S WELL-BEING

"Communists must bear in mind that working for the people's well-being is their greatest political achievement," Xi stressed.

He said that, when making and implementing plans, they must remain committed to the Party's fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people, and to the principle that development is for the people, reliant on the people, and that its fruits are shared by the people.

"What are concrete services to the satisfaction of the people should be determined by the needs of the people," Xi continued. "Whether officials are doing a good job depends on how the people feel and is judged by the people."

In delivering real, substantial benefits to the people, Xi said, officials should avoid only addressing the immediate concerns of the people and also ensure that no undesired consequences are created.

Xi said that Party officials must walk the talk with solid work, and refrain from talking big and setting ambitious goals but taking little action to achieve them.

In achieving long-term goals, Xi said, officials must maintain a strategic resolve and have patience.

He urged young Party officials to step up theoretical studies, combine theory and practice, and pursue truth through practice.

DARE TO STRUGGLE

The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation can only be achieved when all Party members shoulder their responsibilities and maintain the spirit of struggle, Xi noted.

Xi urged Party officials, especially those in leading positions, to take the initiative instead of hesitating to seize opportunities, and rise to the difficulties and risks instead of evading their responsibilities.

Noting that all work must be built on the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans, Xi stressed that partial and local interests should not be pursued at the expense of overall interests, and short-term advantage should not be put above fundamental or long-term interests.

"Only with the courage and capacity to struggle can we win respect and seize the initiative, and effectively safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as its development interests," Xi stressed.

Work related to the masses must be improved in pace with the times, Xi said, calling on officials to actively respond to the concerns of netizens in particular.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event. ■

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening ceremony of a training program of young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)