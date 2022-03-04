Military delegation to fifth session of 13th NPC established

By Ou Can and Fei Shiting

BEIJING, Mar. 4 -- The delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAP) to the fifth session of the13th National People's Congress (NPC) was established on March 4, 2022. Elected by deputies, General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, serves as the head of the delegation, and General Zhang Youxia, also vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, serves as the deputy head of the delegation.

On the occasion of the establishment of the delegation, General Xu pointed out that the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress is of great significance. He called on all service members to consciously consider major issues in the light of the overall situation of the Party and the country, and to put forward more innovative and pragmatic proposals centered on realizing the goals set for the centenary of the PLA, accelerating the modernization of national defense and armed forces, and building a world-class military in an all-round way.

It is learned that the military delegation will carry out review work and activities in nine groups during the fifth session of the 13th NPC.