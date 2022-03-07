Xi stresses running military in accordance with law

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force, at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. Xi delivered an important speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed running the military in accordance with the law and enhancing the rule of law in national defense and military building.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force, at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Source：Xinhuanet