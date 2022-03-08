Nine more martyrs' memorials newly approved in Henan Province

ZHENGZHOU, March 8 -- China’s Henan Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced the list of nine newly approved provincial-level memorial facilities for martyrs, driving the total number of such facilities to 28 across the province.

The nine new martyrs’ memorials are: Hebi Martyrs’ Cemetery, Luohe Martyrs’ Cemetery, Tanghe Martyrs’ Cemetery (Tanghe Revolutionary Memorial), Shanzhou Martyrs’ Cemetery, Anyang Martyrs’ Cemetery, Fanxian Revolutionary Memorial of Hebei-Shandong-Henan Border Regions, Baofeng Martyrs’ Cemetery, Jiyuan Martyrs’ Cemetery, and Biyang Martyrs’ Cemetery.

It is learnt that China implements a hierarchicalprotection and management system for martyrs’ memorial facilities, which are built in memory of martyrs who died in significant events, important battles or at main revolutionary base areas, or those martyrs of immense influence inside and outside the province.