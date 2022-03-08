Zambia awards Chinese military doctors "International Goodwill and Cooperation Medal"

By Zhang Yuliang

HARARE, March 8 -- The Zambian Ministry of Defense held an awardceremony for the 24th Chinese military medical expert team to Zambia at the General Hospital of the Zambian Defense Force, and conferred 11 members of the military medical team the "International Good will and Cooperation Medal" on March 7.

Brigadier General Dr. Bernard Kapatamoyo , commandant of the Maina Soko military hospital, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese military doctors for their hard work. He also thanked the Chinese military for their continuous medical assistance and the Chinese people for their love and goodwill to the Zambian people.

Senior Colonel Sun Ming, military attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said that members of the 24th Chinese military medical team have withstood the severe test of the COVID-19 pandemic and treated nearly 10,000 local patients. They have demonstrated a good image of Chinese military members' loyalty, responsibility and dedication, accomplished their tasks well, and made due contributions to deepening the friendship between the two militaries, said Sun.

Since 1984, the Chinese military has continuously sent 24 batches of military medical expert teams to Zambia, totaling more than 280 people. The 24th Chinese military medical team will return to China on March 16this year after successfully completing their mission. The 25th will arrive in Zambia on the same day to perform the one-year military medical foreign aid mission.