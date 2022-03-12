Joint Press Release of the 15th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting

BEIJING, March 12 -- The 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 11th March 2022. The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim. They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.