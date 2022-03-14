Chinese military to recruit 3,600-odd fresh college graduates as officers

BEIJING, March 14 -- The Political Work Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) recently launched the work of direct recruitment of fresh college graduates in 2022.

This year, the Chinese military plans to publicly recruit more than 3,600 officers from the fresh college graduates. Applicants can check the specific recruitment positions and conditions through the "Military Talent Net" (http://81rc.81.cn) and apply online from March 15 to 24.

According to relevant policies, the applicants are mainly the fresh graduates from the key civilian universities in China who major in science and technology disciplines, or those in other colleges majoring in disciplines that are urgently needed in military construction.

Relevant military units will carry out physical examinations, political assessments, inspections and screenings, professional assessments and other work in accordance with the recruitment procedures and make fair and just selections to ensure the quality of recruitment.