Chinese peacekeepers to Mali build bunkers for Niger infantry battalion

BEIJING, March 16 -- The Menaka detachment of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali started to build bunkers for the Niger infantry battalion recently.

Due to high-temperature exposure, rain erosion, and poor maintenance, some old air defense bunkers of the Niger peacekeeping infantry battalion were severely damaged and unusable. It is urgent to get them repaired to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers given the frequent local violent and terrorist attacks.

At the request of the Engineering Office of the Sector East Command of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Chinese peacekeepers need to complete the priority task of constructing four air defense bunkers within 30 business days.

Up to now, the Chinese peacekeepers have been performing high-intensity work for an average of nine hours a day braving the high temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, striving to ensure the high-quality construction work.

“It is our unshrinkable responsibility to provide assistance to the peer UN forces. In the most dangerous mission area, we will strive to complete various tasks assigned by MINUSMA, and contribute to the local peace process in Mali,” said Kang Yuechao, an operator of the 9th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to Mali.