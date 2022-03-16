China's Tiangong space station to hold second space-based lecture soon

By An Puzhong and Wang Lingshuo

BEIJING, March 16 -- China will livestream the second space-based lecture of “Tiangong Class” in the upcoming days, news came from the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO).

The “Tiangong Class”, a space science education brand, introduces a series of classes in which the Chinese taikonauts act as the teachers in space and interact with students especially teenagers. During its first space lecture on December 9, 2021, taikonauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu’s lively interactions with teachers and students on earth brought the youths closer to the astronauts, and sparked a surge in exploring the mysteries of space through deeper learning.

After that, more topics for “Tiangong Class” were solicited widely across China, and the second lecture, which is to be broadcast live as well, will revolve around some selected topics from the public suggestions.