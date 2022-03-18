Chinese peacekeepers to DRC win commendations

By Li Xiaolong

The head of the civil affairs section of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in South Kivu and Maniema visits the Chinese level-II hospital recently. Photo by Li Xiaolong.

BEIJING, March 18 -- "The medical staff of the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent is very professional. Thanks for your dedication." Recently, the head of the civil affairs section of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in South Kivu and Maniema came to the 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to administrate the COVID-19 vaccine and expressed his deep gratitude to Chinese peacekeepers.

Since its deployment to the mission area, the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has fully assisted MONUSCO in pandemic prevention and control while actively providing medical treatment services. At present, the contingent has received more than 300 patients and administered hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The DRC is currently in the rainy season, with a high incidence of infectious diseases. In order to respond to different types of emergencies, all peacekeepers of the contingent responded to challenges around the clock and provided whole-process pandemic prevention and control, and won praises from all parties for their high-quality services.

"The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent is an excellent team, and I would like to pay tribute to them all," said a commanding officer of the Pakistani peacekeeping quick reaction force. Not long ago, he had made a special trip to the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to express his gratitude just before completing his mission and returning home.

Since the first batch of Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the mission area in 2003, there have been 24 rotations in the past 19 years, and all batches of Chinese peacekeepers have won wide acclaim for their steady contribution.