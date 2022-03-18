CHINATop Stories

Second class from China's space station to livestream on March 23

Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Wang Xinjuan
Time
2022-03-18 19:23:01

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China will livestream the second lecture from its Tiangong space station at 3:40 p.m. on March 23, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.

The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.

The upcoming lecture, the second of the "Tiangong Class" series, will also be held as a space-Earth talk among the astronaut crew in space and the youth on Earth, aiming to ignite their aspirations for science and space.

Related News

We Recommend

Most Viewed

Photos

Special reports

Continue...