115th joint patrol on Mekong River begins

KUNMING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday for the start of the 115th Mekong River joint patrol.

A total of four vessels from the four countries participated in the operation. Two Chinese vessels departed at 9 a.m. on Tuesday from Jingha Port, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, said the provincial public security bureau.

During the patrol, the four countries will continue to focus on cracking down on cross-border crimes in a non-contact manner to safeguard safety and stability along the river basin.

The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping.

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.