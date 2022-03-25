Destroyer flotilla of PLA Eastern Theater Command carries out combat training

BEIJING, March 25 -- Recently, a group of naval vessels, headed by the guided-missile destroyer Zhengzhou (Hull 151) attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command, organized a multi-subject 24-hour combat training exercise in waters of the East China Sea.

The training exercise tested the technical and tactical performance of weapons and equipment, strengthened the operational ability of the specialists, and improved the level of coordination and cooperation among system modules.