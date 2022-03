The screenshot shows the notice released by China's Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration on March 24, 2022.

BEIJING, March 25 -- According to the notice released by China's Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration, gunnery exercises are conducted in some waters of the South China Sea from March 25 to 26, 2022.

GD26/22 SOUTH CHINA SEA

GUNNERY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY 23-29-40N 116-54-04,23-31-10N 116-56-46E,23-27-57N 116-58-32E AND 23-27-57N 116-55-56E 0000 UTC TO 1000 UTC DAILY FROM 25 TO 26 MAR. ENTERING PROHIBITED GUANGDONG MSA CHINA.