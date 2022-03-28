Xi mourns victims of China plane crash

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attending a high-level meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday observed a moment of silence to mourn the victims of China Eastern Airlines plane crash.

The moment of silence, proposed by Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was observed at the start of a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 aircraft crashed into a mountainous area in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 21.

All 132 people on board were dead, according to the national emergency response headquarters for the accident. Investigation is still underway to find the cause of the crash.