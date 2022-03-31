Chinese president stresses neighboring countries' role in supporting Afghanistan

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to do their best to support the Afghan people to create a brighter future.

Xi made the remarks in a written message to the third meeting of foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan, in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Xi pointed out that having gone through so much in the past, Afghanistan is in urgent need of development in many areas. The country has come to a critical point of transition from chaos to order.

"Afghanistan is a common neighbor and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by the same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together," said Xi.

He also noted that a peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people, and it is also in the common interests of regional countries and the international community.

Xi underscored that amity and good neighborliness are invaluable to a country.

"China always respects Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and has committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development," Xi said.

The coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan, since its launch last September, has endeavored to bring into play the strengths of neighboring countries, thus playing a constructive role in promoting the steady transition in Afghanistan, he said.

Xi stressed that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should do their best to build consensus and coordinate efforts to support the people of Afghanistan in building a brighter future.