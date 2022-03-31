15th round China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting positive and constructive: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 31 -- China and India sides have agreed to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation, firmly opposing interference from a third party, said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) at a regular press conference in Beijing today.

Senior Colonel Wu made the remarks when commenting on the words by US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner, who said that India is facing a severe situation from the Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), to which the US keeps close attention.

On March 11, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 15th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side, during which the two sides held discussions on continuing to promote the settlement of relevant issues in the area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the China-India border.

Wu commented that the meeting was positive and constructive. The two sides reiterated that the settlement of the remaining issues would help restore peace and tranquility in the area and promote the development of bilateral relations.

The two sides had agreed to continue to keep security and stability on the frontline in the Western Sector, and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels so as to reach a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues as soon as possible, Wu stressed.

Wu also pointed out that the China-India border issue is a matter between China and India. The two sides have agreed to properly handle the border issue through negotiation and consultation, firmly opposing interference from a third party.