Taiwan question purely China's internal affair, nothing to do with Japan: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 31 -- "Taiwan belongs to China and has nothing to do with Japan. It's no good for the Japanese side to stretch its hands too long. The Taiwan question is fully and completely an internal affair of China, fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue," a Chinese defense spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when asked to comment on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's recent remarks about Taiwan-related topics.

Snr. Col. Wu stated that, for some time, individual political forces in Japan have always sought various ways to create excuses to break through the post-war international order, and engage in military expansion.

Lately, there have been repeated dangerous calls in Japan that contravene the "three non-nuclear principles", which give its Asian neighbors and the international community strong reasons to be on high alert. Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the NPT, should earnestly fulfill its non-proliferation obligations, added Snr. Col. Wu.

"China always opposes the deployment of nuclear weapons by nuclear-weapon states on other countries' territories. China urges Japan to deeply reflect on its history, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors, and stay committed to the path of peaceful development, not the other way around," stressed Snr. Col. Wu.