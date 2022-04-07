Defense spokesperson: US arms sales to Taiwan gravely undermine China's sovereignty and security interests

Reporter: According to media reports, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the United States Department of Defense on Tuesday announced that the US State Department has approved an arms sales plan worth 95 million US dollars to China's Taiwan region, which includes military technologies and relevant equipment, to provide professional and technical assistance to Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense System. What's your comment?

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense: The US arms sales to the Taiwan region of China seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, grossly interfere China's internal affairs, gravely undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, and severely harm the relations between the two countries and their militaries, also gravely sabotage peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this and makes solemn representations to the US side.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and brooks no foreign interference. China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiques, revoke the arms sales plan and stop military ties with Taiwan, to avoid causing further damage to the relations between the two countries and their militaries. The Chinese People's Liberation Army will take firm and strong measures to thwart any form of interference by external forces and separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence", and resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and security interests.