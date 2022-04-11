Xi stresses role of "Chinese seeds" in ensuring food security



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a seed laboratory to learn about seed industry innovation in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2022. Xi on Sunday inspected the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SANYA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday stressed the crucial role of "Chinese seeds" in ensuring the country's food security.

China's food security can only be safeguarded when seed resources are firmly held in our own hands, Xi said while inspecting a seed laboratory in the city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

"To ensure that China's seed resources are self-supporting and under better control, self-reliance must be achieved in seed technology," he said.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the related work, Xi called for carrying forward the spirit of scientists and researchers of the older generations, including Yuan Longping.

Xi also called for sustained efforts in developing the country's seed industry.



