PLA naval helicopter transfers injured building workers at night

BEIJING, April 15 -- Recently, two building workers in Sansha City, south China's Hainan Province, were accidentally injured during construction and were in critical condition. However, surgeries were not possible due to limited medical conditions therein.

Upon receiving the rescue notification, a naval aviation unit stationed on Xisha Islands under the PLA Southern Theater Command immediately dispatched a helicopter to transfer the patients to Sanya City.

As of press time, the vital signs of the two injured are stable and they are receiving follow-up treatment in the hospital.