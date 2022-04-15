China firmly opposes US Congressmen's visit to Taiwan: Defense Spokesperson

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense makes comments on the visit by some members of the US Congress to Taiwan on April 15, 2022.

BEIJING, April 15 -- Senior Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense made comments on the visit by some members of the US Congress to Taiwan on Friday.

Recently, members of the US Congress paid a visit to Taiwan despite China's strong opposition. This deliberate provocative action made by the US side seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, severely undermines the political foundation of China-US relations, and escalates the tension across the Taiwan Strait, Wu said.

Wu pointed out that it is extremely hypocritical and untrustworthy for the US to pledge not to support "Taiwan independence" on the one hand and send a serious wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces on the other. China firmly opposes to this and lodges solemn representations with the US side.

Wu stressed that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and the Taiwan question brooks no external interference. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted combined combat-readiness patrol and carrying out targeted training exercises in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island. This is a necessary action taken in light of the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard China's national sovereignty. The Chinese PLA has been in full combat readiness and will take all measures necessary to resolutely defeat the interference of external forces and thwart the secessionist attempts for "Taiwan independence", and safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.