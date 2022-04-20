Xi expresses condolences over floods in S. Africa

Photo taken on April 13, 2022 shows containers swept down by floods in KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa. (Photo by Lebohang Motaung/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a condolence message to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, over the severe floods hitting the country.

Continuous heavy rains in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province has triggered a severe flood disaster, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses, the Chinese president noted.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

Xi also expressed his belief that under the strong leadership of the South African government, people in the affected region will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.