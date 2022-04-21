At Boao, Xi calls on all nations to pull together to "navigate storm, sail for bright future"

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Likening countries around the world as "passengers aboard the same ship who share the same destiny," Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on "all passengers" to pull together for the ship to navigate the storm and sail toward a bright future.

"Faced with the many challenges, we must not lose confidence, hesitate or flinch. Instead, we must firm up confidence and press ahead against all odds," Xi said in his keynote speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

The world is yet to walk out of the shadow of a once-in-a-century pandemic, but new traditional security risks are already emerging, Xi noted, saying this year's conference theme of "The World in COVID-19 & Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future" is all the more relevant against such a backdrop.

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

SECURITY FOR ALL

Xi proposed at the event a Global Security Initiative to promote security for all in the world.

"It is important that we stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security," he said.

He called for a commitment to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, upholding non-interference in internal affairs, and respecting the independent choices of development paths and social systems chosen by people in different countries.

He stressed staying committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, rejecting the Cold War mentality, opposing unilateralism, and saying no to group politics and bloc confrontation, which would exacerbate security challenges in the 21st century.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, said Xi, underlining the importance of opposing the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security.

He made the call to support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.

To tackle global governance challenges, Xi said that all countries need to "embrace a global governance philosophy that emphasizes extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, promote the common values of humanity, and advocate exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations."

"We need to uphold true multilateralism, and firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law," said Xi, calling for major countries to lead by example and act in a way befitting their status.

ASIAN FAMILY OF UNITY, PROGRESS

"We need to continue developing and strengthening Asia, demonstrate its resilience, wisdom and strength, and make Asia an anchor for world peace, a powerhouse for global growth and a new pacesetter for international cooperation," Xi said.

Noting that the world benefits when Asia fares well, Xi underscored the importance of resolutely safeguarding peace in Asia, vigorously advancing Asian cooperation, and jointly promoting Asian unity.

Xi called upon Asian countries to honor principles such as mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, follow a policy of neighborliness and friendship, and "make sure that we always keep our future in our own hands."

Highlighting win-win cooperation as a sure path to Asian development, Xi called for fostering a more open Asia-wide market and making new strides in mutually beneficial cooperation by seizing opportunities such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the China-Laos railway.

He also underscored efforts to cement ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture and uphold a regional order that balances the aspirations and accommodates the interests of all parties.

Hailing the broad-mindedness of Asians in "choosing dialogue and cooperation over zero-sum games, openness and inclusiveness over a closed-door and exclusive approach, and exchanges and mutual learning over a sense of superiority," Xi made the call to "contribute to an Asian family of unity and progress together."

Aerial photo taken on April 15, 2022 shows a view of Shanghai's Yangshan Port in east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2022 to 3.6 percent, noting that global economic prospects have worsened "significantly" since its forecast in January.

The Chinese economy, with its strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room for maneuver and long-term stability unchanged, will provide great dynamism for boosting the stability and recovery of the world economy and broader market opportunities for all countries, Xi noted.

"No matter how the world will change, China's faith in and its commitment to reform and opening up will not waver," Xi said, adding that the country will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development as a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.