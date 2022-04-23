China, Vietnam coast guards conduct joint patrol

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Vietnamese coast guards carried out a joint patrol from Tuesday to Thursday in Beibu Gulf waters, according to the China Coast Guard (CCG).

It was the 23rd joint patrol by the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries in Beibu Gulf waters since 2006 and the first this year.

Chinese and Vietnamese coast guard vessels conducted patrols based on established plans and routes, and organized joint search and rescue drills, the CCG said.

The two sides also vowed to deepen maritime law enforcement exchange and cooperation, and make joint efforts to safeguard security and stability in Beibu Gulf waters.