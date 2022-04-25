Xi calls for blazing new path to develop China's world-class universities

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Monday called for blazing a new path to build world-class universities with Chinese characteristics.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a visit to Renmin University of China in Beijing.

Xi stressed following the Party's leadership and passing down revolutionary traditions in running universities. He also said China's universities should be deeply rooted in China and avoid simply copying foreign standards and models.

The visit came ahead of China's Youth Day, which falls on May 4 every year.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended festive greetings to young people of all ethnic groups nationwide.

Xi also expressed hopes that all young people in the country can keep in mind the Party's instructions, strive for national rejuvenation, and work hard for the best results possible.

The history of Renmin University of China can be traced to Shanbei Public School, founded in 1937. The university has grown over the decades, with a focus on humanities and social sciences, as well as Marxism studies.

During his visit, Xi first went to a smart classroom for ideological-political courses. He sat with students, listening attentively and joining their discussions.

Stressing that ideological-political classes should play their due role in fostering morality, Xi called for tailoring such education to the needs of young people at different developmental stages.

Xi called on Renmin University of China to offer more exemplary ideological-political courses for schools across the country, and urged universities nationwide to cooperate more with middle and primary schools in carrying out ideological-political education.

Visiting the university's museum, Xi asked it to carry forward its glorious revolutionary traditions and distinctive "red" heritage.

At a square outside the museum, Xi met with senior professors, experts, and representatives of outstanding young and middle-aged teachers and talked with them.

Xi said building world-class universities requires first-class teachers, underscoring the importance of training competent teachers.

At the library, Xi inspected the display of revolutionary literature and ancient books and heard briefings on the university's efforts to protect and use literature and ancient books and turn theoretical research into application.

Xi called for enhancing the protection, restoration, and comprehensive utilization of the university's ancient books via modern sci-tech means, thus building a world-class academic resources information platform and boosting the country's cultural soft power.

Later on, Xi sat down with representatives of teachers and students at a symposium and delivered an important speech.

Xi stressed that building a world-class university with Chinese characteristics would not work by blindly following others or simply copying foreign standards and models. It requires blazing a new path instead.

Xi said there is a pressing need to answer questions of the times, such as "What happens to the world?" and "Where should humanity head?"

The priority of developing the philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics is to establish an independent knowledge system, Xi said.

He urged efforts to make the philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics an important part of the world's academic society.

Xi encouraged relevant researchers to try their best to achieve progress in addressing the overall, fundamental, and key issues of the Party and the country.

Faculties of universities should not only master their disciplines but also nurture their virtue. They should become true tutors for their students and role models for society and the public, Xi said.

He called on young people to follow the Party's call and develop themselves into a generation capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation.

Wang Huning and other leading officials of the central authorities attended the events.