BEIJING, April 26 -- According to a notice released by China's Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration on April 24, live-fire drills will be carried out in the middle of the Yellow Sea from April 27 to April 29, 2022.

LYG0031,MIDDLE YELLOW SEA GUN FIRING FROM 0000UTC TO 0700UTC DAILY FROM 27 TO 29 APR IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 34-52.0N 120-00.0E、34-52.0N 120-13.0E、34-44.0N 120-13.0E AND 34-44.0N 120-00.0E,ENTERING PROHIBITED. LIANYUNGANG MSA CHINA.

The screenshot shows the notice released by the Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on April 24, 2022.