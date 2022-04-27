Chinese military slams US warship's transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, April 27 -- "The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to "Taiwan Independence" forces, deliberately undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," said Army Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in a written statement on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson sailed through the Taiwan Strait on April 26 and hyped it up publicly. In response, the PLA Eastern Theatre Command sent troops to track and monitor the US warship's passage, and remained alert in the whole course.

"The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command always stay on high alert to resolutely defend China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity," added the spokesperson in the end of the statement.