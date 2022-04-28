China-Solomon Islands security cooperation benefits common interests of South Pacific region: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, April 28 -- The security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands benefits the Solomon Islands' long-term peace and order, and also serves the common interests in the South Pacific region, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday.

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to comment on Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's recent claim about the China-Solomon Islands security cooperation.

"Recently, Australian officials and media have repeatedly hyped up the security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands, deliberately distorting facts and creating tension, which is extremely irresponsible. China is firmly opposed to it," Snr. Col. Tan told the press.

As two independent and sovereign countries, China and Solomon Islands, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, carry out cooperation in maintaining social order, protecting the safety of people's lives and property, conducting humanitarian aid and tackling natural disasters, etc., the spokesperson said.

The cooperation benefits the Solomon Islands' social stability and long-term peace and order, and also serves the common interests in the South Pacific region, Snr. Col. Tan stressed.

"We urge relevant parties to stop hyping up the 'China military threat theory' and do more practical things that serve peace, stability and prosperity in the South Pacific region," Tan added.