Xi's article on building China's strength in science, technology to be published

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on accelerating the construction of a nation with strong science and technology will be published Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Highlighting the importance of science and technology in the cause of the Party and the people, the article notes that efforts to facilitate its development must be directed to developing cutting-edge technologies, spurring economic growth, meeting the country's critical needs, and improving the people's health.

China ought to achieve innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas, says the article. It notes that scientific and technology innovation must be carried out to address the most immediate and pressing problems.

To enhance the country's strategic scientific and technological capability and improve the overall efficiency of the institutional support for innovation, national laboratories, research institutes, colleges and leading tech firms ought to take up their due responsibilities, the article says.

Institutional reforms ought to proceed to establish the basic system that supports innovation, says the article.

It says China should plan and advance its science and technology innovation with global vision. China should deeply participate in global scientific and technological governance.

It also emphasizes the important role of talent cultivation in facilitating innovation.