ASEAN Regional Forum Defense Officials' Dialogue held

BEIJING, May 1 -- The ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Defense Officials' Dialogue video conference was held on April 29. China and Cambodia, the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, co-hosted the conference.

The theme of the conference was Enhancing Solidarity and Cooperation to Achieve Harmony and Security. Representatives from ARF members to attend the conference exchanged opinions on two topics, namely, "the role of defense departments in fighting against COVID-19" and "strengthening practical cooperation between defense departments in the post-pandemic period".

Leaders from the Office for International Military Cooperation under China's Central Military Commission and the General Department of Policy and Foreign Affairs under Cambodia's Ministry of National Defense both delivered speeches, in which they agreed that to deal with the complicated and intertwined security threats, ARF members should accommodate to the historical trend, stabilize international order, uphold the common values of mankind and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.