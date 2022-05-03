PLAN aircraft carrier battle group trains in west Pacific

BEIJING, May 3. -- Recently, a Chinese naval aircraft carrier battle group headed by the aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted open-sea combat training in the waters of the western Pacific Ocean, according to Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng, the spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The spokesperson said that it was a routine training exercise within the annual work plan of the PLAN and designed to improve the aircraft carrier battle group's ability to fulfill its missions. The training complied with relevant international law and practice, not targeting any party, Gao added.