Xi calls on China, Germany to better harness stabilizing, constructive, steering role of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets via video link with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping had a virtual meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, saying it is particularly important for the two countries to better harness the stabilizing, constructive and steering role of their relationship.

Xi noted the ongoing complex changes in the international landscape and the marked rise in difficulties and challenges for global security and development, and highlighted the pressing need to bring more stability and certainty to an age of instability and transformation.

Both China and Germany are major countries with important influence. Under the current circumstances, it is particularly important for the two countries to maintain sound and steady growth of bilateral ties and better harness the stabilizing, constructive and steering role of this relationship. This not only serves the interests of the Chinese and German peoples but will also contribute significantly to world peace and tranquility, said Xi.

Xi stressed that China-Germany relations have seen high-quality development over the past five decades, during which the two sides have developed together and contributed to each other's success through deepening practical cooperation. This is essentially attributable to a commitment to mutual respect and win-win cooperation, a valuable piece of experience and important principle that should be upheld all along.

Xi said there is no change in China's commitment to developing ties with Germany; there is no change in China's sincere wish for closer cooperation with Germany; and there is no change in China's conviction that China and Germany can make greater differences together. It is important that the two sides stick to the keynote of dialogue and cooperation, make good use of bilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, and conduct dialogue in such areas as climate change, macroeconomic policy, financial stability, energy security, food security and the stability of industrial and supply chains, so as to further enrich this bilateral relationship.

The two sides should tap the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation, and actively explore cooperation in new technologies including environmental protection, trade in services, artificial intelligence and digitalization. China is speeding up efforts to foster a new development paradigm, which means broader market opportunities for Germany and all other countries, he said.

The two sides should stand for true multilateralism, uphold international fairness and justice, defend the UN's central role in international affairs, safeguard basic norms governing international relations, promote an open world economy, and make global development more balanced, coordinated and inclusive, Xi said.

Xi expressed his hope for Germany's active support for and participation in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, with a view to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi underscored that China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners and each other's opportunity, and that the two sides have far more common interests than differences. China supports the strategic autonomy of the EU. The China-Europe relationship is not targeted at, subjugated to, or controlled by any third party. This is a strategic consensus that both sides must follow in the long run. It is important that the two sides, with a dialectical and long-term view, with mutual respect and with the right perception, increase communication and enhance mutual trust.

In face of geopolitical crises, the two sides need to advocate dialogue and cooperation and offset complex changes in the international landscape with the stability of China-EU relations. In face of challenges to post-COVID recovery, the two sides need to seek greater synergy between their development strategies, step up policy coordination, and promote the stability and growth of the world economy with the openness of China-EU cooperation. In face of global challenges, the two sides need to focus on areas that bear on the future of humanity such as climate change and sustainable development, and promote further development of global governance through their wide-ranging dialogue. Xi expressed his hope for Germany to play a positive role in the steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

Scholz noted the very good development of Germany-China relations in recent years, and called on the two sides to carry forward the good tradition and keep up the sound momentum of bilateral relations. Germany will work with China on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, maintain close communication and exchanges at all levels, ensure the success of the next round of inter-governmental consultation, have dialogue on maintaining stable global supply chains, macroeconomic policy coordination and other important topics, and step up cooperation in a wide range of areas including trade and investment, climate change, COVID-19 response, health and medical care, and education and culture.

Germany welcomes China's commitment to expanding high-standard opening-up, which will bring more opportunities to Germany. Germany is prepared to enhance communication and coordination with China on the multilateral front and promote the sound development of Europe-China relations, he added.

The two leaders also had an in-depth and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine. Xi stressed that China always stands on the side of peace and makes its conclusion independently based on the merits of each matter, and that China has been working in its own way to promote peace and defuse tensions. The Ukraine crisis has once again brought European security to a crossroads. It is important to make every effort to prevent the conflict from intensifying or magnifying to a point of no return.

Xi said the European side needs to show historical responsibility and political wisdom, bear in mind the long-term stability of Europe, and promote a solution in a responsible manner. The security of Europe should be kept in the hands of Europeans themselves.

China supports Europe in playing a positive role in promoting peace talks and in the eventual establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. China welcomes all international efforts conducive to promoting peace. Relevant parties need to support Russia and Ukraine in realizing peace through negotiations, Xi added.