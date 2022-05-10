A gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China is held in Beijing on May 10. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a gathering in Beijing on Tuesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China.

Here are the highlights:

Xi encourages youth to forge ahead on new journey toward national

Xi said celebrating the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) is to encourage its members to forge ahead on the new journey to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

A nation that places high hopes on its youth and maintains its youthful vigor can prosper, said Xi.

Xi speaks of milestone significance of CYLC founding

Xi said the founding of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) is a milestone in the history of the Chinese revolution and the history of youth movement.

Xi said the founding mission of the CYLC is to unwaveringly follow the CPC and strive for the Party and the people.

Xi sums up experience from youth league successes

The Party's leadership, firm beliefs and convictions, devotion to national rejuvenation, and its deep roots in the country's young people are key to the past and future successes of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), Xi said.