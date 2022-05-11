Chinese military slams US warship's transit through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, May 11 -- "The US has been frequently carrying out provocative acts to send wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, deliberately stoking tensions across the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly opposed to this," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), in a written statement on May 10.

According to the spokesperson, the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG-73) sailed through the Taiwan Strait on May 10 and hyped it up publicly. In response, troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command tracked and monitored the US warship's passage, and remained alert in the whole course.

"The troops of the PLA Eastern Theatre Command always stay on high alert to resolutely counter all threats and provocations, and resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," added the spokesperson in the end of the statement.