Xi sends congratulatory message to Philippine President-elect Marcos

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on his election as president of the Republic of the Philippines.

China and the Philippines are neighbors facing each other across the sea and partners through thick and thin, Xi said.

In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, the bilateral relations have been consolidated and enhanced, bringing benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to regional peace and stability, Xi added.

Xi stressed that both China and the Philippines are at a critical stage of development and their relations face important opportunities and enjoy broad prospects.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of the bilateral ties, Xi said he is ready to establish a good working relationship with Marcos to uphold good-neighborliness and joint development, and further advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship to benefit the two countries and their people.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message to Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio to congratulate her on her election as vice president of the Philippines.