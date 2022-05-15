Xi's article on major theoretical, practical issues in China's development to be published

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on major theoretical and practical questions concerning China's development will be published Monday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

As China enters a new stage of development, its internal and external environment has undergone profound changes. The country is faced with major new questions that need to be properly comprehended, the article said.

The article stressed the need for the proper understanding of the strategic goal of realizing common prosperity and the pathways to this end.

To realize common prosperity, the nation should first "make a bigger and better cake" through the joint efforts of the people, and then divide and distribute the cake properly through rational institutional arrangements, the article said.

China should strengthen the implementation of the job-first policy in its pursuit of high-quality development, and better leverage the role of economic growth in boosting employment, according to the article.

It said basic public services should be provided in a targeted manner in fields of greatest concern to the people, such as education, healthcare, elderly care and housing.

Stressing the need to understand the nature of capital and its laws of behavior, the article called for the positive role of capital to be given play under the conditions of the socialist market economy while effectively reining in its negative effects.

China will strengthen its effective supervision of capital in accordance with the law and prevent its unchecked growth, according to the article.

In terms of understanding the supply of primary goods, the article underlined the implementation of the comprehensive resource conservation strategy.

Efforts should be made to ensure absolute grain security and enhance the production capacity and self-sufficiency rates of oil plants and soybeans, the article said.

More efforts should be made to properly understand, guard against and defuse major risks, it said.

It also emphasized the need for a proper understanding of the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

The country needs to strengthen the clean and efficient use of coal and increase the absorptive capacity of new energy, said the article.