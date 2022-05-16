MONUSCO Southern Sector Commander commends Chinese peacekeepers' contribution

By Li Xiaolong and Qiao Yan

The 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the DRC reports to Brigadier General Ahmed Jawad, Southern Sector Commander of the MONUSCO. (Photo by Li Xiaolong)

BUKAVU, DR Congo, May 16 -- The 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has made outstanding contributions to safeguarding peace and stability and providing humanitarian assistance, said Brigadier General Ahmed Jawad, Southern Sector Commander of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on May 13.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed Jawad paid a visit to the MONUSCO Chinese Level-II Hospital in the city of Bukavu, South Kivu province that day. Highlighting the Chinese Level-II Hospital as an indispensable part of the MONUSCO Sector South, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Jawad applauded its outstanding medical services to both military and civilian personnel in the mission area, and the humanitarian assistance to the local residents. He encouraged the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to accomplish tasks assigned by the UN with high standards on the basis of epidemic prevention and control.

The 25th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the DRC is mainly responsible for providing medical services for the UN personnel in the mission area as well as emergency medical assistance to the host country in need. Since its deployment to the mission area in October 2021, the medical contingent has made no medical error, accident or infection.