BEIJING, May 16 -- According to a notice released by China's Dalian Maritime Safety Administration on May 16, military exercises will be conducted in the northern waters of the Yellow Sea from 8:00 o’clock May 17 to 17:00 o’clock May 22, Beijing time.

NORTH YELLOW SEA MILITARY EXERCISES FROM 170000UTC TO 220900UTC

MAY IN AREA BOUNDED BY

1)38-54.5N 122-20.0E,

2)38-54.5N 122-30.0E,

3)38-47.0N 122-30.0E,

4)38-47.0N 122-20.0E.

ENTERING PROHIBITED. LIAONING MSA CHINA.

The picture shows a screenshot of the notice on the website of China's Maritime Safety Administration on May 16,2022.