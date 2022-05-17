Chinese naval escort taskforce provides medical assistance to escorted vessel

BEIJING, May 17 -- Recently, the 40th escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy carrying out escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia provided medical assistance to the bulk cargo ship Heilan Journey attached to China's Nanjing Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd. (NASCO).

A crew member onboard the escorted vessel had suffered from diarrhea and a concurrent fever for nearly 20 days. The taskforce's medical team provided diagnosis and treatment plans via remote consultation, and delivered medicines in the form of alongside replenishment-at-sea without personnel contact.