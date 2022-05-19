Man arrested for committing fraud posing as military personnel

By Wu Xuewen and Sun Shaojian

BEIJING, May 19 -- In late April, police in Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrested a suspect who committed fraud by posing as an active-duty military officer.

In 2019, a young female surnamed Lv got acquainted with a man surnamed Wang on a dating app, who told Lv he was an "active lieutenant colonel" assigned to a unit in Chengdu. Soon after, the two had an offline date. Wang wore a suit of "military uniform" and showed Lv his "military officer certificate". Lv was fully convinced of his military identity and quickly got into a relationship with the man.

Subsequently, Wang "borrowed" money from Lv on fictitious reasons such as doing business, entertaining friends, and paying medical bills for his mother, and got defrauded of more than RMB 340,000 yuan successively. While gradually realizing that there was something wrong, Lv called the police, but Wang fled and was thereby listed online as a fugitive wanted by the police. Wang was later arrested when he took shelter in Jiajiang County, Leshan City. The police in Leshan interrogated Wang, and he confessed to his crime of swindling by posing as a military officer.

As part of the current special campaign to crack down upon the illegal manufacture and sale of fake military uniforms, the military and related local administrative law-enforcement agencies of Leshan City carried out a joint clean-up operation targeting the local market, including the largest commodity wholesale market in Leshan City.

The military-civil joint operation has covered more than 60 shops, 5 illegal ones got punished with 21 pieces (suits) of fake military uniforms confiscated.