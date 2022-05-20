Chinese, Timor-Leste's presidents exchange congratulations on 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Timor-Leste's counterpart, Jose Ramos-Horta, exchanged congratulatory messages Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste's restoration of independence and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that over the past 20 years, Timor-Leste has actively developed its economy and improved people's livelihood, showing great vitality, noting that China and Timor-Leste have a long history of friendship.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 20 years ago, the two sides have steadily deepened political mutual trust, made solid progress in practical cooperation and witnessed ever closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges, showing a sound and steady development momentum in bilateral relations, he said.

Stressing that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Timor-Leste relations, the Chinese president said he is ready to work with President Ramos-Horta to constantly bring their comprehensive cooperative partnership featuring good-neighborliness, friendship, mutual trust and mutual benefit to a new level, so as to better serve the two countries and their people.

Ramos-Horta said Timor-Leste appreciates China's key role in promoting regional and world peace and stability, as well as its strong support for his country's national development process, saying that Timor-Leste will firmly stand with China to enhance bilateral friendship and cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Timor-Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak.

Li said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 20 years ago, bilateral relations have been developing smoothly with steady progress in exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

He said China attaches importance to developing friendly and cooperative relations with Timor-Leste and will continue to support the country's development to push for deeper and more concrete bilateral relations.

Ruak said Timor-Leste and China shared long-standing brotherly friendship and fruitful bilateral cooperation. He looked forward to further strengthening cooperation between the two sides to jointly address the challenges of post-pandemic recovery.