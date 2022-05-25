China-Russia joint air patrol targets no third parties: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, May 25 – "The Chinese and Russian air forces' recent joint strategic air patrol does not target any third party, and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense of China, on Wednesday.

The Chinese and Russian air forces conducted a joint strategic air patrol on May 24, which some media said was related to the situation in Ukraine.

In response to that, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that, on May 24, the air forces of China and Russia conducted a routine joint strategic air patrol in 2022. It's the fourth strategic patrol jointly conducted by the two air forces since 2019, with the purpose of testing and improving the level of coordination between the two air forces, and promoting the strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries. "This operation does not target any third party, and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," Wu added.